Jedward celebrate Halloween dressed as music icons David Bowie and Elton John

John and Edward as David Bowie and Elton John.

Jedward took inspiration from two music legends for their Halloween costumes this year.

The pair took to Twitter to unveil their glitzy go at impersonating glam rock royalty stars: David Bowie and Elton John.

With one twin donning the red cape of Rocket Man and the other the signature lightning bolt of Aladdin Sane, the Dublin brothers launched their look to a lot of fanfare.

“New Marvel film?” one follower asked, while others called the costumes “jincredible” and “jepic.”

David Bowie and Elton John pic.twitter.com/uy5f251Tj6 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 30, 2022

Some Twitter users were sceptical of the outfits of the two-time Eurovision contestants however, saying the duo have more work to do before they can don David and Elton.

On Saturday, the X-Factor twins shared another of their Halloween costumes: Elvis and a Game of Thrones-inspired fit.

"JELVIS in Game of Thrones,” they tweeted.

JELVIS in Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/yaUwPjyTzv — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 29, 2022

The twins have been drawing a lot of attention on Twitter over the last few weeks as they got political.

Their recent tweets have taken hits at former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the UK government.

"Liz killed the pound! The Conservative party! and the Queen,” they said in one controversial post.

Jedward, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, also published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

“Psychos are sending us death threats!” they later shared.

“Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us,” they declared, creating a flood of support from well-wishers.