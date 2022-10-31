Jedward celebrate Halloween dressed as music icons David Bowie and Elton John
The pair took to Twitter to unveil their glitzy go at impersonating glam rock royalty.
Jedward took inspiration from two music legends for their Halloween costumes this year.
The pair took to Twitter to unveil their glitzy go at impersonating glam rock royalty stars: David Bowie and Elton John.
With one twin donning the red cape of Rocket Man and the other the signature lightning bolt of Aladdin Sane, the Dublin brothers launched their look to a lot of fanfare.
“New Marvel film?” one follower asked, while others called the costumes “jincredible” and “jepic.”
David Bowie and Elton John pic.twitter.com/uy5f251Tj6— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 30, 2022
Some Twitter users were sceptical of the outfits of the two-time Eurovision contestants however, saying the duo have more work to do before they can don David and Elton.
On Saturday, the X-Factor twins shared another of their Halloween costumes: Elvis and a Game of Thrones-inspired fit.
"JELVIS in Game of Thrones,” they tweeted.
JELVIS in Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/yaUwPjyTzv— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 29, 2022
The twins have been drawing a lot of attention on Twitter over the last few weeks as they got political.
Their recent tweets have taken hits at former British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the UK government.
"Liz killed the pound! The Conservative party! and the Queen,” they said in one controversial post.
Jedward, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, also published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.
“Psychos are sending us death threats!” they later shared.
“Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us,” they declared, creating a flood of support from well-wishers.
Today's Headlines
Court case | Dublin father and son sent for trial on money laundering charges
murder charge | Second man in court over ‘brutal execution’ of Antrim dad Liam Christie
Maur-tified | Maura Higgins slams ‘rubbish’ rumour of secret relationship with Joey Essex
‘SLUDGE’ & JURY | Millionaire suspected fuel smuggler jailed after being exposed as vicious thug
Cleric attacked | Man in his 20s to appear in court for assault of priest in Ardkeen, Waterford
Looking Jed-ly | Jedward celebrate Halloween dressed as music icons David Bowie and Elton John
destruction | Shocking photos show chaos of car crash in Donabate graveyard in Dublin
Dan of the Dead | Daniel O’Donnell fights zombies with hairspray in Halloween film Night of the Daniels
Incendiary devices | Man takes his life after throwing petrol bombs at UK migrant centre in Kent
NURSE CASE SCENARIO | Fair City star Seamus Power reveals he’s leaving acting to become psychiatric nurse