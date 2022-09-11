Jedward call on King Charles to ‘hand back’ Northern Ireland

The twin brothers published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Irish pop duo Jedward have said that King Charles should “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland in their latest series of tweets.

The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Her son, now titled King Charles III, was formally proclaimed the country’s new monarch at a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday.

And Dubliners Jedward took to Twitter this week to share their thoughts on the new king and how he should carry out his duties.

One Saturday, they wrote: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

They then added: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”

Before that, they said: “FYI we’re Irish️. the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts!”

However, the pair divided followers with their anti-monarchist tweets, with some criticising them for being “disrespectful”.

One person wrote: “Aye, because the king has the ability to do that! Even if he did, I'm sure he would take such decisions based on the advice of failed singers!”

Another said: “When the majority of the NI population vote to join the Republic, I am sure King Charles, on the advice of his government, will hand the six counties back. Then it will be Ireland’s headache to deal with a fractious minority. But not until that time.”

A third chimed in: “Until such time as the people of NI democratically vote to join, note not rejoin, the rest of Ireland, they’ll remain a part of the U.K. if & when they want to go they will go with my blessing. Stick to making utterly crap music. Actually don’t. For the love of God don’t.”

The pop stars were also slammed earlier this week for joking about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ meeting with the Queen two days before her death.

As news emerged regarding concerns over the Queen’s health, Jedward tweeted: "Liz truss must have done something on that visit to the Queen!"

The two singers were seemingly referencing Truss' visit to see the Queen at Balmoral Castle as she succeeded Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister.

While many Twitter users have retweeted and 'liked' the quip, many have slammed the pair, telling them “it's not the time for jokes” and ordering the duo to grow up.

"You pair are a disgrace," one angry Twitter user told Jedward in response to their comment. "This is someone’s mum, gran etc. Imagine how you’d feel if someone said something about your mum before she died!!!"