Jamie Dornan splurges on £1m luxury Portugal pad

Public property records obtained by MailOnline have revealed that Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner splashed out on a six-bed former guesthouse last September.

Jamie Dornan has reportedly forked out £1 million (€1.1m) for a new home in Portugal.

The Co Down actor (40) recently caused speculation that he had relocated abroad after he was spotted buying some fruit and vegetables in a small village in the south of the country.

The couple purchased the property, which comes with its own private swimming pool, at a public notary in Lisbon.

The house was formerly a luxury country hotel owned by a Spanish woman who described the property as “one of Portugal's best-kept secrets”.

Previous guests praised it as an “outstanding place full of tranquility and comfort”, in a series of online reviews for the property.

It comes after Jamie and Amelia reportedly sold their eight-bedroom pad in the Cotswolds for £5 million (€5.7m) last year, leaving fans wondering where they were moving to at the time.

It is not yet known if the couple plan to use their new pad as their full-time residence with their three daughters Dulcie (9) Elva (7), and Alberta (4).

Jamie has previously opened up about his love for his children and said that his favourite sound in the world is his kids laughing together.

However, the 40-year-old admitted that this is a “rarity”.

“The collective of all my children laughing at the same time, that’s a rarity,” he explained.

“All you want is your kids to get on with each other and not pull each other’s hair out and scream at each other and say hurtful things to each other, which they spend a lot of their time doing.

“So when they are all laughing together, that is the best thing.”