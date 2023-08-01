Jamie Dornan hits the town at The Tourist wrap party in Dublin

The cast and crew celebrated the end of filming at The Crafty Fox in Dublin 8 on Sunday night.

Hollywood star Jamie Dornan partied in Dublin over the weekend at The Tourist’s season two wrap party.

The cast and crew who worked on the HBO thriller series celebrated the end of filming at The Crafty Fox in Dublin 8 on Sunday night.

Jamie was joined by Limerick boxer Lee Reeves, who worked on the show as a stuntman.

“I was doing some stunt work on The Tourist and it was amazing,” he said of his time on The Tourist.

“Jamie is a lovely guy and he was very inquisitive into boxing and he was a very nice human behind the scenes. It was great to see the set of a show that is so big.”

Lee continued: “For me I was a bad guy with a gun and a couple of different scenes, and it was a lot more enjoyable than my usual day to day. Being an athlete, a stuntman was something I was attracted to. I feel blessed to shake hands with these amazing people.”

Aran Condren, a boxer from Dublin, also appeared as a stuntman on the show.

“Aran is one of my closest friends and his family are stunt coordinators and it is thanks to them I was involved in it,” Lee told Limerick Live.

“Aran was doing the armoury and I was doing the stunts and Aran’s brother Sean was coordinating the stunts.”

The Tourist stars Jamie Dornan as the victim of a car crash who wakes up in in the Australian Outback with no recollection of who he is.

It follows him as he tries to piece together his memory while merciless figures from his past pursue him.

The first season saw huge success after premiering on BBC One in the UK last January. Season two will be set in Ireland and is set to return to screens next year.