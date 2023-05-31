James McClean’s son follows in dad’s footsteps by signing for Crewe

The Republic of Ireland legend shared pictures of his beaming son, Junior James.

James McClean's son has taken his first steps towards following in his father's footballing footsteps by signing with Crewe Alexandra.

The Republic of Ireland hero shared pictures of his beaming son, Junior James, on Instagram last night.

“Wee man’s first contract,” proud Dad McClean captioned the image.

Crewe Alexandra, nicknamed The Railway Men and founded 146 years ago in Cheshire, compete in the professional Division two of the English Football League.

Jnr and Daddy

“Lethal, that smile,” wrote one follower. “All the best young man,” wrote another, “Well done junior,” and “what a guy” said others, as well wishers sent good luck to the talented young footballer.

In the adorable snap, McClean Jnr is seen signing his name on the dotted line with the club crest in the background and a footy calendar on the wall.

James Snr also posted an image on his story of the duo horsing down salad and chips in a restaurant with the caption ‘the main man’ and a green love heart emoji.

Back in March, speedy winger James revealed publicly his autism diagnosis in a show of support for his daughter, who was also diagnosed with the condition.

Irish soccer fans then reacted to James’s “liathróidí” with an unprecedented show of support after he made the announcement.

The 33-year-old took to social media to describe the difficult decision he wrestled with in making his condition public but did so in order to show his daughter that having the condition won’t stop her reaching her dreams.

"Autism awareness week. As you all know, my daughter Willow-Ivy is autistic,” he wrote.

McClean family

"The last 4 years have been life changing in the most amazing way but also very difficult at times as her daddy watching her overcome so many obstacles in her life and learning how to manage the challenges she faces on a daily basis.

"The more Erin and I learned about autism the more we began to recognise I was very similar to Willow in more ways than we thought.

"I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.

"It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it.

"I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic won't and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams.

"Daddy’s girl,” James concluded.

Looks like James has inspired another one of his children to follow their dreams. Well done and best of luck to Junior, the football loving Irish public will be super keen to see how his career progresses, another legend in the making.