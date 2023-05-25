James Bond star Pierce Brosnan reveals hidden talent for the first time

“I still have so many dreams. I have fulfilled coming to America. Creating a career for myself was a big dream and a gamble, and it paid off.”

Pierce Brosnan has launched his first ever solo art exhibition, entitled “So Many Dreams”, this week in Los Angeles.

The county Meath actor revealed he has been painting for over 30 years and that the display of the “deeply personal” works was a “dream come true” for the star.

"And that’s a wrap! Thank you to all who helped me launch So Many Dreams and to those who came out in support of the exhibition. It was a dream come true on so many levels. A wonderful way to celebrate my birthday!” Pierce wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The Hollywood star turned 70 last week when he was snapped celebrating with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and his mother-in-law Sharon Rose at the famous Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.

Now Brosnan's first art show is being hosted on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and features paintings and drawings that were created between the late 1980s and today.

The 007 man revealed that he believes it is only through painting he can fully express himself.

“The artwork is biographical," Brosnan said.

"I’ve tried to write the memoirs, and it’s so boring. It’s just having to dig into the head and the heart and the memory of life. And so these paintings definitely have a history of who I was, where I was, when I was."

Brosnan first began painting as a youngster in Ireland, then found himself working as a commercial artist in London.

After he headed Stateside and landed the lead role on NBC's "Remington Steele," Brosnan’s career took flight and he became too busy to follow his passion for the canvas.

“I found myself living here, and I was strongly influenced by the LA artists of the early 80s. I had a certain desire and wish and a want to paint. I had the money to afford the art supplies, the canvas, the brushes.

“I bought all these wonderful, wonderful art supplies, and they just ended up in a cupboard. One night, I got up, and I just started painting. I started painting with my fingers,” Pierce said.

Mr Brosnan’s late wife Cassandra Harris was recovering from cancer at the time. Now the veteran heart throb has a chance to reflect on his life so far.

“It’s my own birthday gift to myself to have the courage to say, come and see my artwork,” he said.

“I still have so many dreams. I have fulfilled coming to America. Creating a career for myself was a big dream and a gamble, and it paid off.

"‘So Many Dreams’ is a love story. It’s a love story of women who have influenced my life and my children and the art form that I make as an actor."

Keely Shaye also took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's recent big day, in which she wished him "a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial ," she wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo she snapped of Pierce standing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a mountain-side view.