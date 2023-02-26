Jake Paul tells Conor McGregor to ‘pay the Croke Park bill’ for Katie Taylor bout

The Notorious had previously tweeted that he was willing to foot the €500k bill for security and other operational costs

Jake Paul has challenged Conor McGregor to pay for Katie Taylor’s home fight against Amanda Serrano in Croke Park this year.

The Notorious had previously tweeted that he was willing to foot the €500k bill for security and other operational costs that had scuppered the prospect of the bout taking place in the stadium on May 20.

However, while Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn confirmed he engaged in talks with McGregor about a Croke Park option, he said it was more “realistic” that the rematch would take place in the 3Arena.

In an interview with talkSport ahead of his highly anticipated boxing match against Tommy Fury this evening, former YouTuber Paul took a pot shot at McGregor.

The 26-year-old was shown photos of some big names in the fighting world and gave his two cents on each one.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pose at Madison Square Garden

When McGregor’s name was thrown into the mix, Paul laughed as he said: “Pay for the Croke Park bill for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.”

It comes after Paul claimed that McGregor, who hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon since injuring his leg during his UFC bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, won’t fight him because he would lose.

He joined Piers Morgan’s Uncensored on TalkTV on Thursday where he explained why he calls out champion fighters.

“It’s because I really want to fight them,” the American said.

“When I first called these people out everyone thought I was crazy… They didn’t think that was actually possible for these fights to happen.

“In less than three years, I’ve taken on some of the biggest names in the sport. Some combat sports legends.”

He continued: “To me I always saw the vision. I always saw the game plan. I always knew what I was capable of and I think at some points I was biting off more than I could chew with calling out these guys.

“But my skill has quickly caught up to be able to actually go in there and actually beat some of these guys and I think it’s to a point now.

“When I called out Conor McGregor people thought I was crazy, and now I guarantee you he won’t ever box me because I could beat him and he knows that.

"If I could beat Anderson Silva, who was bigger, stronger, faster, better striker, than a smaller guy, Conor McGregor is not going to want to fight me.”