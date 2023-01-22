Jacqui Hurley to replace Des Cahill as new presenter of RTE’s The Sunday Game

Galway’s Joe Canning, Tyrone’s Peter Canavan, Dublin’s Paul Flynn also among the panel of experts announced

RTÉ Sport has announced that Jacqui Hurley will be taking the helm The Sunday Game for the upcoming GAA championship season, while Damian Lawlor will host a new Saturday Game show.

Ms Hurley will replace Des Cahill following his retirement, and they will be bringing action and analysis to viewers at home on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live.

Cork native Hurley said working on The Sunday Game was a “childhood dream” of hers.

“It’s an absolute privilege to take on such an iconic role and follow in the footsteps of some incredible broadcasters. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started,” she said.

Damian Lawlor said: “The new GAA fixture calendar has meant more inter-county games than ever within a condensed period.

“This has given RTÉ Sport an opportunity to introduce The Saturday Game. Along with our production team, I will do everything I can to ensure the programme develops into an unmissable, flagship show that delivers the best insight and analysis for our viewers.”

RTÉ also announced several new GAA pundits including Galway's Joe Canning, Tyrone's Peter Canavan, Dublin's Paul Flynn and Mayo's Lee Keegan.

Clare's David Tubridy will return along with Tyrone's Enda McGinley and Kerry's Tomás Ó'Sé.

The new pundits will join a line-up of ongoing panellists for RTÉ's offerings of highlights, analysis, and debate for the duration of the GAA Championship season.

A number of familiar faces will return to provide analysis including Dónal Óg Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Ursula Jacob, Jackie Tyrell, Eamon O’Hara, Conleith Gilligan and John Casey.

RTÉ will continue to show 31 championship games across the island of Ireland on RTÉ television and RTÉ Player, as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup final, and both Tailteann Cup semi-finals and final for the next five years.

RTÉ's ongoing commitment to camogie will see at least nine live matches per year televised.

The Sunday Game is shown every Sunday night during Championship season on RTÉ2.