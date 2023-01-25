Jack Reynor heads on ski break with fiancée Madeleine Mulqueen and co-star Eve Hewson
The stars took a break from Sundance Film Festival where the rights for their new film Flora and Son were just bought for a whopping $20 million.
Actor Jack Reynor (31) has jetted off on a lavish skiing holiday with his long-term girlfriend Madeline Mulqueen (32), pal Eve Hewson (31), and some of the cast and crew of Flora and Son.
It was revealed yesterday that a $20 million deal was struck with Apple for the worldwide rights to the Irish musical drama after it premiered at Sundance Film Festival at the weekend.
Some of the cast and crew behind the hit have now kicked back on the slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah as the festival continues in the US state.
Irish-American Jack is joined by his fiancée Madeline Mulqueen and co-stars Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Orén’s dad, the Love/Hate actor Laurence Kinlan and more.
“Carvin’ up some sloped with the team,” Jack said on Instagram, posting a snap with his arms around Eve and his Limerick-born girlfriend Madeleine.
Videos of the pals gliding down the snowy mountains were shared to social media, alongside a celebratory lunch for the cast of John Carney’s hit.
The Sing Street director is enjoying major success with the Dublin-based drama that focuses on a single mom who is encouraged by the gardaí to find her troublemaking teenage son a hobby.
She enlists an online guitar teacher from Los Angeles for help in the musical that is going down a storm with audiences.
“The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree...” teased Laurence Kinlan on Instagram, making a pun on the massive deal struck with TV giant Apple.
"Celebration lunch for Flora and Son,” the proud dad wrote.
Laurence has been cheering on his son as the film continues to run with standing ovations at Sundance Film Festival.
"A very very happy audience,” he said today, sharing a video of his 15-year-old son arriving on stage with leading lady Eve.
Jack was joined on the trip by Madeleine, who he popped a question to in 2013.
The couple are very careful to keep their private life out of the public eye although the actor has occasionally given fans rare glimpses into their relationship.
Back in 2017, he told how photographer Madeline gave him "the best support in the world".
He now splits his time between Wicklow and Hollywood.
Read more
Jack previously told Dermot and Dave on Today FM how he met her just before he started filming the Transformers movie.
"I met her, and I thought ‘Oh no, this girl is unbelievable and I’m going to have to go away now for months and months, this is never going to work’.
"I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to ask her if she’ll come out and if she does it, great, if she doesn’t then fine, just have to let it go’.
"And she did. So, five weeks after I met her she came out, we had that whole insane experience which was tough on her.
"She stuck with me there for the five months. She really had my back.”
