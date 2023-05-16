Jack Keating’s baby name revealed with sweet tribute to family member

Jack announced that he had welcomed his first child back in March – much to the surprise of fans.

Love Island star Jack Keating’s daughter’s name has finally been revealed two months after her birth.

Jack, whose parents are former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, announced that he had welcomed his first child back in March – much to the surprise of fans.

The 24-year-old shares his little girl with artist Keely Iqbal and while the pair are not together, they are happily co-parenting.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Keely finally revealed their baby’s name in a Q&A as she shared the sweet meaning behind the moniker.

Jack Keating with Keely and baby Maya. Photo: Keely Iqbal

A follower asked: “Does baby girl have a last name, daddy's, or is it double barrel?”.

Keely shared a never-before-seen snap of her, Jack, and their newborn in hospital as she replied: “Her name is Maya Ann Keating. Ann was my mum's name. She watches Maya from heaven.”

She also opened up about being a first-time mum, saying: “Being a mummy can be tiring but that's okay because our 3am chats are my favourite. This is by far the best job in the world.”

Jack previously told The Sun that he and Keely are not in a relationship but are “really looking forward to co-parenting”.

"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs,” he said.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."

Jack’s family were absolutely delighted to have a new addition to the clan.

In a birthday tribute, his mum Yvonne wrote: “Happy birthday Jack. 24 years ago today I held you in my arms like this and you made me the happiest woman in the world. I’ve loved you every minute of every day since. I’m so proud of you and ridiculously excited to be a granny”.

His sister Missy, who is currently living in Australia and is in the process of launching her own travel business, wrote: “Cutest little baba. Cannot wait to meet her soon".

And their other sister Ali added: “Couldn't be happier. So proud of you.”