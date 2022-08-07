Jack Keating teases possibility of new family reality show with dad Ronan

The 23-year-old got a “taste” for reality TV this summer after appearing on series 8 of Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Jack Keating has teased that a new reality show about his famous family may be in the works.

Following his short-lived stint on the hit ITV dating show, he revealed that he would “love” to take part in another reality show.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, Jack said: “I’d love to do another reality show. I just have a taste for it now.”

“And after doing Love Island, I feel like I can now conquer anything pretty much. So I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds and just getting cracking on the next chapter of my life.”

When asked if he’d consider taking part in a show like Keeping Up With The Kardashians – starring his dad, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, model mum Yvonne Connolly, stepmum Storm, and influencer sister Missy instead of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney – he teased: “We will see, we will see.

“I mean, me and Missy have definitely chatted about doing something like that so we will see what the future holds. It is definitely not something that we would ever rule out. We’d love to do something like that.

“We have all had chats around the dinner table about doing something like that and me and Missy would definitely be up for it. But he might be the tough one to crack, Dad, for sure.”

And Missy has also shown an interest in a reality show based on her family.

“Nothing is off the cards, I definitely wouldn’t say no to that! I think it would be a really great opportunity to show all our different personalities. So maybe one day!” she told Goss.ie.

“We’ve got the best blended family ever and I love it!"