Jack Keating says ‘I'm in the doghouse’, as he leaves Love Island villa

Jack admitted that there was one girl who he wished he had gotten to spend more time with

Jack Keating has revealed his regrets since leaving the Love Island villa and the girl that caught his eye during his time on the dating show.

The 23-year-old, who entered Casa Amor as a new ‘bombshell’, was one of three boys and three girls who didn’t find a romantic connection in the villa and was therefore dumped from the reality show.

The social media marketer admitted that there was one girl who he wished he had gotten to spend more time with.

Speaking on Love Island After Sun, he said: "If I could go back, I'd probably give a bit more time to Danika.

"I don't think I really chatted to her until the second day. It's tough, you have to book some time in for the girls because it got so busy in there. If I could go back, it would probably be with Danika for sure."

The Dubliner also addressed his blunder on the show which didn’t go down too well with dad Ronan Keating.

When speaking to Gemma Owen, daughter of former professional footballer Michael Owen, Jack said his famous dad was retired.

Host Laura Whitmore said: "You did embarrass your dad, because he wanted me to tell you that you said that he was a 'retired singer', and he's not retired."

Jack replied: "What I meant to say was that he was retired from Boyzone but he's singing now.”

"Trust me, I've got enough stick since I've gone back so I'm in the doghouse, big time."

This comes as former Love Island contestant, Adam Collard, will enter the villa tonight.

The Newcastle-raised former personal trainer earned a reputation as a heartbreaker during his time on the show in 2018.

Now he is returning to the Majorcan villa as a bombshell contestant and promising to “ruffle a few feathers”.