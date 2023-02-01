Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers

The 23-year-old, who is the son of former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly, had a stint on the ITV dating series last summer, entering as a bombshell for the Casa Amor challenge.

Jack Keating has revealed that Love Island bosses quizzed him on his “sexual fantasies” before he appeared on the show.

However, Jack wasn’t chosen to be in a couple with any of the girls and he was sent packing a few days later.

But even though his Love Island experience was short-lived, the Dubliner still had to go through an extensive application process, including an “80-page questionnaire” all about his love life.

“They ask so much in the interviews, they ask a lot, about everything,” he told the Daily Star.

“I feel like the show knows more about me than the family does.

“I remember when we got into holding in Mallorca, like two weeks before going in, there was an 80-page questionnaire filled with questions I'd never been asked before. It was about your sexual fantasies and places you wish you had sex.

“There were a few I left blank because I didn't want to put that on paper, and I wondered where it would end up... Maybe like a cabinet in the ITV studios where they've got the juice on everybody.

“Imagine all the people they could throw under the bus with those though, it would be brilliant,” he joked.

Jack said that something viewers don’t know about the show is that contestants get no privacy whatsoever in the villa.

“There are cameras everywhere, in the bathrooms, in the shower, in the beds,” he explained.

“There are microphones in the beds, there is no place to hide in there, even in Casa.”

He added that filming some scenes can take hours, especially “the long nights” around the firepit.

“People don't realise how long things take to film like when you do the games, you're out in the sun for four hours.

“Being Irish and ginger, I had the factor 50 whacked on me nonstop.”