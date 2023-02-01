Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers
The 23-year-old, who is the son of former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly, had a stint on the ITV dating series last summer, entering as a bombshell for the Casa Amor challenge.
Jack Keating has revealed that Love Island bosses quizzed him on his “sexual fantasies” before he appeared on the show.
The 23-year-old, who is the son of former Boyzone star Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly, had a stint on the ITV dating series last summer, entering as a bombshell for the Casa Amor challenge.
However, Jack wasn’t chosen to be in a couple with any of the girls and he was sent packing a few days later.
But even though his Love Island experience was short-lived, the Dubliner still had to go through an extensive application process, including an “80-page questionnaire” all about his love life.
“They ask so much in the interviews, they ask a lot, about everything,” he told the Daily Star.
“I feel like the show knows more about me than the family does.
“I remember when we got into holding in Mallorca, like two weeks before going in, there was an 80-page questionnaire filled with questions I'd never been asked before. It was about your sexual fantasies and places you wish you had sex.
“There were a few I left blank because I didn't want to put that on paper, and I wondered where it would end up... Maybe like a cabinet in the ITV studios where they've got the juice on everybody.
“Imagine all the people they could throw under the bus with those though, it would be brilliant,” he joked.
Read more
Jack said that something viewers don’t know about the show is that contestants get no privacy whatsoever in the villa.
“There are cameras everywhere, in the bathrooms, in the shower, in the beds,” he explained.
“There are microphones in the beds, there is no place to hide in there, even in Casa.”
He added that filming some scenes can take hours, especially “the long nights” around the firepit.
“People don't realise how long things take to film like when you do the games, you're out in the sun for four hours.
“Being Irish and ginger, I had the factor 50 whacked on me nonstop.”
Today's Headlines
seeing red | Convicted Dublin sex offender avoids jail after ‘ugly’ street fight involving wheel brace
awaiting sentence | Dublin man (22) admits stealing delivery cyclist’s bike on night Josh Dunne was killed
'horrible' | Newstalk host Andrea Gilligan says she receives ‘nasty’ online abuse from other women
GLAMOUR GUILT | Dublin beautician who unlawfully gave ‘botox-like’ treatments to clients fined €10k
inquest | Mum asked prison staff to keep ‘closer eye’ on inmate son hours before suicide attempt
Factor 50 | Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers
assault probe | Finglas attack: Gardai want to speak to taxi driver who picked up ‘white man’ and woman
'psychotic episode' | Dublin man who stabbed ex boss 19 times found not guilty by reason of insanity
Tragic death | Funerals details announced for ex-wife of feud victim Eddie Hutch as tribute flood in
Exposed | Animal abuser jailed over shocking treatment of dogs gets suspended sentence for drug dealing