Jack Keating says he wants to be the 'best big brother’ to his young siblings

Jack Keating has opened up about the responsibility he feels as a big brother to his toddler siblings.

The Love Island star has a big family with three younger sisters and a brother.

Jack (23), Missy (21), and Ali (17) each share the same parents, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, while Ronan also has two young kids, Cooper (5) and Coco (2), after he got remarried to Storm Uechtritz in August 2015.

Jack said that he loves being a big brother to his young siblings, adding that he wants to be a good role model for them.

“Oh my god, the two of them melt my heart. They are the cutest kids ever and I love them to bits,” he told RSVP Magazine.

"Cooper is my little best mate and I love him so much. Coco is a little terror; she is so funny. She is in the terrible twos stage now and it is so hard to say no to her because she is so cute.

“I want to be the one they can all look up to and I want them to be able to tell me anything. I will be there for them always and I will be the best big brother that I can. I will always be a shoulder for them to cry on.

“I have always felt that way. I am the older brother and I have carried that on my shoulders.”

The Dubliner explained that he had to wait a few months to meet Coco after she was born as she came into the world at the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

“We didn’t get to meet her for three or four months after she was born. We tried our best to get over to London, but she was born in the height of lockdown.

“Missy, Ali and I were based in Dublin at the time so it was tough to get over. Eventually we got over there.”

Now, after his short-lived stint on Love Island this summer, Jack has packed his bags and moved over to London to live with Ronan, Storm, and the kids.

“Missy and I are living with my dad and his family, which is great. Missy has been here for two years and I moved over last February,” he explained.

“London is a great city, but I do miss Dublin and I try to get back over when I can.”