Jack Keating has signed up for celeb dating app Raya – but hasn’t been accepted

Jack Keating has revealed he’s signed up for celebrity dating app Raya after failing to find romance on Love Island.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, appeared on the ITV dating show this summer as a Casa Amor bombshell.

However, he was booted from the villa days later as he didn't manage to win over any of the girls.

The Dubliner recently revealed that he’s since turned to online dating in the hopes of finding love.

“I’m definitely still single and ready to mingle. I’m keeping my options open for sure,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“Actually my [Raya] application is still in the waiting stage. So Raya if you see this, please, come on,” he joked.

Raya, known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app used by celebrities and other high-profile figures to connect romantically or professionally.

To get accepted on the platform, hopeful users must get referred by other people who already have a profile.

Celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, and Demi Lovato have all reportedly tried their luck on Raya.

But while he waits for his application to be processed, Jack admitted that he’s had plenty of actions in his Instagram DMs.

“Yeah, there has been a couple of DMs, there’s been a few, that's all I could say,” the Dubliner said.

Jack added that life has been “pretty crazy” since his stint on Love Island, even though he only appeared on the show for four days in total.

He explained: “I literally have not stopped like it's just been events, just going out, lots of partying.

“So it's been it's been great fun and honestly I'm enjoying every minute of it.

“I had no idea and even after when I got back like I was only in Casa Amor for four days and even didn't get that much airtime but still like the appreciation I've been getting on social media, everything like that. Honestly, I’m so grateful.”

He added: “I'm very close all the Casa lads, like we got on so well.

“And all the other girls are great as well. Yeah, we're a close little family for sure.

“We've got a few group chats and stuff like that. And we're trying to get an Ibiza trip lined up for the end of summer so it should be fun.”