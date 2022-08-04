Jack Keating cashes in on short-lived Love Island fame charging €49 for personal video messages

The Dubliner appeared on the show during Casa Amor week

Jack Keating is cashing in on his short-lived Love Island fame by charging €49 for a personalised video message.

With no plans to return to his day job, the 23-year-old former Social Media Marketer has joined Cameo, offering fans videos with a personal message.

While Jack is charging fans €49, his famous father, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is asking for €490 per message on the video site which allows fans to get video messages from their favourite stars. Meanwhile, his bandmate Keith Duffy is charging €98.

Other Love Island 2022 stars offering their services on the site include Liam Llewellyn (€39) who left the show on week one and Charlie Radnedge (€39) who was dumped from the villa after just one week.

2018 winner Jack Fincham is charging €83 while 2016 winners Nathan Massey & Cara Delahoyde-Massey are asking for €59.

Irish stars using the site include Jedward (€147), Jason Byrne (€49), Samantha Mumba (€64) and Nicola Coughlan (€294).

Making the best of his time since leaving the ITV show, Jack was spotted getting cosy with fellow Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge.

The pair were pictured walking hand-in-hand while another showed Jack with his hands around her waist.

Coco and Jack were both brought onto the show as bombshells for the Casa Amor challenge, which saw the girls travel to a new villa to spend time with new boys while the original boys got to form connections with new girls in the main villa.

Coco Lodge

After leaving the show, the Dubliner admitted he really enjoyed his time on the show, despite not finding a romantic connection.

"I went in there and was myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve and I have no regrets - I absolutely loved it," he said.

He added that leaving was "bittersweet" because his time went by so quickly.

"I met some great guys and it was nice getting to know the girls. It just went up a bit too fast. As we were getting into it, it wrapped up. But I had a really great time, a great couple of days so no complaints!"

He said he was "nervous as hell" before walking into Casa Amor.

"Just before I walked in I felt fine but as soon as we sat down and started chatting to everybody I was like ‘oh my days- I can’t believe I’m here.’"

He wasn't too surprised that he didn't end up going into the villa.

"I just went with the flow at that stage. I wouldn’t say it was a shock, I wasn’t 100% convinced I was going back to the villa but it was hard to tell."

Dubliner Dami Hope and his girlfriend Indiyah Pollack came fourth on the show, while fan favourites Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the show by a landslide of 63.7% of the public vote.