Jack Keating almost lost Love Island spot by posting BeReal from holding villa

The 23-year-old son of Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly was one of six boys sent in to turn heads during the Casa Amor challenge last summer.

Jack Keating has admitted he accidentally revealed he was going on Love Island by sharing a BeReal in Mallorca before heading for Casa Amor.

Unfortunately, his Love Island experience was short-lived as he failed to find love and was sent packing before he could get a glimpse of the main villa.

Speaking as the new series of the ITV dating show kicked off this week, the Dubliner revealed that he made the mistake of posting a BeReal photo from his holding villa before appearing on the show, leading his friends to “cotton on” to why he was away in the first place.

“While I had to surrender my wallet at the airport, for the first week of isolation I was allowed my phone, so I could keep in touch with my friends,” he told OK! Magazine.

“I’d told everyone that I was going on holiday, but I made a slight mistake when I uploaded a picture to BeReal with the location set to Mallorca. A few people cottoned on at that point, especially when I suddenly went off grid in my second week.”

He recalled living with Dan, his chaperone, in a “villa in the middle of nowhere” for two weeks and wasn’t allowed to use his phone after the first seven days.

“The place I was staying was very fancy and had three bedrooms and its own swimming pool - I wasn’t allowed to leave during my stay, but as there were no other buildings for what seemed like miles, I’d have had nowhere to go anyway”.

Jack said he “had to” watch Love Island every night so he could keep up with the goings-on inside the villa and even had to tell producers which girls he fancied at the end of each episode.

“In the evening, I had to watch Love Island and Dan and I would constantly gossip about the drama on screen. However, he remained poker faced whenever I did ask him for any insider information.

“At the end of each episode I was required to say who my top three girls were, so producers could gauge what would happen if they sent me into the villa.”

He added: “Entering the show was, and still feels, so surreal. I’d been watching the people in the villa every single night, so it felt like they were celebrities. While the days felt long, looking back it feels like yesterday and I’d do it all again.”