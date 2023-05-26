Irish stars wow on the red carpet at the Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin

Ireland’s most exciting night in fashion is celebrating 20 years in the business by rolling out the red carpet at a brand new southside venue.

Holly Carpenter at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Blathnaid Treacy at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Louise Cooney at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ireland’s most glamorous stars are dressed to impress at the Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin this evening.

Ireland’s most exciting night in fashion is celebrating 20 years in the business by rolling out the red carpet at a brand new southside venue, The Dublin Royal Convention Centre, after a decade-long run at The Marker Hotel.

RTÉ 2fm star Doireann Garrihy is playing host for the evening for a second year in a row and has set high standards for attendees by rocking up in a baby pink shift dress.

Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She is also on hand to support her older sister Aoibhín, who is among the nominees for the Most Stylish Woman award.

This year saw more than 100,000 people voting for their favourite fashionistas across seven categories including Most Stylish Woman, Most Stylish Man, Most Stylish Influencer, Look of the Year, Most Stylish Newcomer, Favourite Irish Designer, and the Sustainable Style Award.

Nominees include Love Island alums Greg O’Shea and Dami Hope, while Amy Huberman, Una Healy, Suzanne Jackson, and Erica Cody are also hoping to take home a gong.

Blathnaid Treacy at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

But the most coveted prize of all - Best Dressed on the Night – is still up for grabs and the competition is stiff.

Some of the famous faces who have made their way to the most exciting event of the year include Most Stylish Influencer nominee Bonnie Ryan - who has her sister Lottie in tow - as well as former Miss Universe Ireland Roz Purcell.

The Tipperary woman enlisted in the help of her Instagram followers yesterday to decide on her outfit for the night – a toss up between a bubblegum pink gown with bunches of black fabric around the hips or an elegant “old” black dress that belonged to her boyfriend’s mother.

Holly Carpenter at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Golden Lane, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

It seems like Roz made the right call as she stayed true to her sustainable roots in the second-hand John Galliano number, which complemented her model figure perfectly.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian, are battling it out for the Most Stylish Man title tonight.

Last year’s Most Stylish Woman winner Pippa O’Connor Ormond made her return to the Platinum VIP Style Awards and switched things up from her winning white gown by wearing a sultry black mini dress.

And there was a special buzz on the red carpet tonight as a host of expectant mothers graced the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Louise Cooney, who announced her pregnancy last weekend, is glowing in a rented pink gown with a bow at her backside while RTÉ presenter Blathnaid Treacy showed off her bump in a form-fitting purple floral moment as husband Charlie held her neon green sparkly bag for photos.

Just one question remains as the stars pile into their seats and Doireann Garrihy steps up to the mic before the awards ceremony kicks off – who will be crowned a Platinum VIP Style Awards champion and who will leave empty-handed?