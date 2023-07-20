Irish stars get dolled up in pink for Dublin Barbie premiere

Doireann Garrihy, Roz Purcell, Muireann O’Connell, and Greg O’Shea were among the Barbies and Kens who rocked up to the Stella Cinema in Dublin.

Irish celebs matched the pink carpet on Wednesday night at the premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Doireann Garrihy, Roz Purcell, Muireann O’Connell, and Greg O’Shea were among the Barbies and Kens who rocked up to the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin to see the live-action flick.

Arthur Gourounlian wowed in a pink velvet suit paired with sunglasses and black boots while influencer Teri McEvoy-Fitzpatrick donned a dramatic fuschia ballgown with tiered ruffles.

The luxurious one-screen theatre was transformed into a pink paradise just for the occasion, inspired by the Barbie Land utopia that features in the film.

Many attendees dressed head to toe in fuchsias and magentas for the event, while cowboy hats also made an appearance, inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s costumes in their roles as Barbie and Ken.

Model Holly Carpenter stunned in a ruffled pastel pink mini-dress while influencer Aisling Chan was pretty in a pink beaded number with an asymmetric hem.

Barbie is due to be released in cinemas this Friday, July 21 – the same day as Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy.

Inspired by the iconic Mattel toy, the film’s synopsis reads: “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

"However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

Directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, Barbie also stars Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan, while Dua Lipa, John Cena, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and more fill out the stellar cast.

Margot Robbie was full of praise for Coughlan and the Emerald Isle at the European Barbie premiere in London’s Leicester Square last week.

"Nicola being in the movie is another just icing on the cake for the Barbie movie we're so lucky,” the Australian actor said.

“Isn't she just the best? I told you today, I just love, I love Ireland, I love the Irish," she added.