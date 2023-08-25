Irish soccer legends Liam Brady and David O’Leary head to the races in York

“What a legend on the left! Liam Brady fun day out at York Races today.”

Irish footballing legends, Dave O’Leary and Liam Brady posed for a snap on the wall of a UK pub yesterday, as they enjoyed some socializing after attending the York horse races.

The heart-warming and nostalgic pic was taken by Ciara O’Leary, Dave’s daughter.

“What a legend on the left ! Liam Brady fun day out at York Races today,” she captioned the image.

"Pair of absolute legends,” “Giants of the game,” “Those two boys were absolute class,” and “Two greats along with Frank Stapleton, the spine of a team that should have won more,” and “great memories,” were just a handful of the comments from Ciara’s followers.

Liam recently revealed his favourite moment as a pundit when RTE played an emotional montage of his best moments.

He said the 1-0 2002 World Cup qualifying win over The Netherlands was the greatest ever performance from an Irish team.

Mr Brady will no longer work as a commentator, after hanging up his microphone.

"The time is right. I have really enjoyed it. But I knew when to retire as a player, I knew when it was time to leave my work at the Arsenal academy, which I loved too, and I know the time is right now,” he said during the summer.

David may have been nonplussed with Liam’s favourite moment, however. Some might say, the take-down of Romania in Italia’90 was Ireland’s crowning glory.

Of course, David smashed home the winning penalty that fateful day, when he left Lung flapping and Packie Bonner thwarted Timofte.

Writer Roddy Doyle would ultimately immortalise those great moments in some of his books.

York, where the two heroes enjoyed their day out, actually traces its history back to Roman and Viking times. Today it is a bustling city growing as a commercial, tourist and regional centre.

Horses raced at York during the days of the Emperor Severus in Roman times. However, many of the 360,000 racegoers who will visit the reigning "Northern Racecourse of the Year" this season are unlikely to realise they are taking part in a spectacle that first took place over 2,000 years ago.