Irish soccer legend Niall Quinn’s daughter celebrates ‘dream’ engagement
The entrepreneur celebrated her proposal this bank holiday weekend, calling it “a dream come true.”
Aisling Quinn (28), the daughter of Irish soccer star, Niall Quinn (56), has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Jamie.
"I have just about stopped bawling since the best birthday surprise ever by my now fiancé,” she revealed on Instagram.
"Love you forever J."
Some of Aisling’s followers took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: “Massive congrats to you both.”
Another said: “We’re beyond happy for you both. You were made for each other.
"Wishing you both health, happiness and an abundance of love in your lives together.”
One added: “Wowser congrats ye are stunning couple.”
Ashling and her long-term boyfriend Jamie Murphy got engaged at the 5-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin, later sharing the joy with her mum Gillian and brother Michael (26).
"Still celebrating,” Gillian said on a sweet snap of her two kids.
The model married former Irish international Niall Quinn in 1992.
Niall – who has over 90 caps for Ireland – has played for Arsenal, Man City and Sunderland.
The famous striker is Ireland’s second-highest goal scorer of all time, he has since managed Sunderland and settled as a sports pundit at Sky Sports from 2012.
His record number of goals for Ireland has only been surpassed by Robbie Keane.
Niall has previously opened up about how he met his wife Gillian, a model who was on a shoot at the same grounds he was training at for Italia ‘90.
"Gillian was far more mature than I was,” he told the Independent.
"I was just a kid really. She was 18 going on 30, and I was 23, still waiting for my 18th.”
He added: “I thought Gillian was strikingly beautiful, but I liked the fact that she didn't really give a sh**e what I did.
"Any attempt I made to boast or push what I did was met with 'whatever’.”
Gillian said: “Having worked in bars and nightclubs, I was sick of men who were full of crap'.
"When I met Niall, I thought that he was someone who did have something to brag about, but he didn't show off. He was very humble and shy and friendly and affable.”
