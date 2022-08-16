Irish rugby star Josh van der Flier gets married to Sophie De Patoul in Dublin

The newlyweds tied the knot at the luxurious Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Dublin on Thursday surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Josh van der Flier and Sophie de Patoul on their wedding day. Photo: Instagram

Ireland and Leinster rugby star Josh van der Flier married his fiancée Sophie De Patoul last week.

Wicklow native Josh, who plays rugby for Leinster and Ireland, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from their big day.

The stunning snap shows the happy couple holding hands as they walked out of the church after saying “I do”.

He simply captioned the post “11-8-22" and added a white heart emoji.

A host of Josh’s teammates and fellow rugby stars commented on the post to offer the couple their congratulations.

Conor Murray wrote: “Congrats guys”

Retired player Sean O’Brien commented an applause emoji and said: “Congratulations” while Jamie Heaslip left a series of clapping emojis.

And Australian-born Connacht prop Finlay Bealham added: “Congrats guys”

Sophie also shared some snaps from their wedding day over on her own Instagram page, including some photos of the couple walking around the Luttrellstown Castle grounds and a picture of all the bridesmaids beaming beside the blushing bride.

She looked incredible in a floor-length satin gown with an angular neckline and floral off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Her hair was styled to perfection in a messy low bun paired with a billowing veil.

Meanwhile, the groom looked handsome in a traditional black suit with a crisp, white shirt and a black bowtie.

Captioning the post, Sophie wrote: “Got to marry my best friend. 11-08."

Friends flocked to the comments section to compliment the bride.

Bonnie Ryan, who also got married this summer, said: “Absolutely out of this world ! Congrats Sophie !”

Someone else wrote: “You look so beautiful Congratulations”

Another chimed in: “So gorgeous Sophie, congratulations!”

Josh proposed to Sophie last July after two and a half years of dating.