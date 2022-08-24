Irish reality star Nicole O’Brien reveals ex-boyfriend swindled her out of €8K

The 27-year-old told how her long-distance boyfriend flew her out to Italy for their second date.

Irish TV reality star Nicole O’Brien has opened up about how one of her ex-boyfriends scammed her out of €8,000.

The Cork native, who appeared on the first series of Too Hot To Handle, said that the incident inspired her when she was writing her first single, C’est La Vie, which she released last week.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 27-year-old told of how her long-distance boyfriend flew her out to Italy for their second date.

However, things quickly went sour when she realised her beau was “using her” for money.

“He was my ex-boyfriend, my actual ex-boyfriend. We only lasted about three months. It was long distance because he lived in Ireland. I would fly back and forth every weekend,” she explained.

“I’m very spontaneous so for our second date I decided to go to the Amalfi coast. Don’t ask me why! We ended up going on this trip and two days in he tells me he’s in €10,000 debt and is really broke.

“This is after he asked me to upgrade the room, which is an extra €100 a night, so I assumed he would be getting that.

“At the end of the week, I had to pay for the accommodation, all the bills he racked up at the pool which was something ridiculous like €580 just on drinks for the weeks, every lunch and every dinner.

“I ended up spending about €8,000 on him. And he ended up using me for clout and money.”

Nicole said her mum knew that something was off about her boyfriend from the first time she met him.

“Mams always know, they’re mad. I don’t want to be with anyone my parents don’t like. So I broke up with him the day after.”

She added that the experience, as well as other toxic relationships, helped to inspire her music.

“When you’re in it, you don’t see the red flags. That’s what my song is about, being so wrapped up in something even though it’s so toxic you know you should just let go. You just can’t!

“It’s finding that power and confidence to completely cut it off. It’s obviously going to s**t for a few months, but you end up being the best version of yourself.”