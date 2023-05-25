Irish presenter Craig Doyle blows fans away after co-hosting This Morning on ITV

The Dubliner joined Alison Hammond in the studio on Wednesday and Thursday to stand in for her co-host Dermot O’Leary, who had received some time off to celebrate his 50th birthday.

ITV viewers are calling for Irish presenter Craig Doyle to be a full-time host on This Morning after he stepped in for a guest stint this week.

Alison and Dermot have been presenting the morning talk show since news of Phillip Schofield’s departure broke over the weekend, while Holly Willoughby is also taking a break from TV in the wake of her former partner in crime’s exit.

Craig proved to be a hit with viewers, who took to social media to sing his praises after the show.

Many even begged ITV bosses to let the 52-year-old, who has previously worked for BT Sport and RTÉ, to join the show permanently.

“Loving Craig Doyle on #ThisMorning. Can he be a permanent presenter, please? He asks the questions without being loud and overbearing. It's refreshing to watch,” one person wrote.

Another fan said: “#ThisMorning need to keep Craig Doyle on full time… lovely bloke and not bad to look at either folks”.

While a third chimed in: “Great to see #craigdoyle on @ITV #thismorning. He has a natural, easy way of presenting which seems genuine. Maybe it's an Irish thing. He has great humour, but is serious when necessary & respectful to guests. A great addition to the team.”

And a fourth added: “I think Craig Doyle should take Schoffe’s place presenting #ThisMorning with Holly, and Alison + Dermot continue on Fridays. Craig is easy on the eye, likeable and has a gorgeous Irish accent. HUGE improvement from Phillip. Please @thismorning, hire Craig permanently!”

However, while dozens of viewers have been sharing the love for Craig, the Irishman isn't tipped by many bookies to take over hosting duties.

Several punters believe the job will go to another stand-in such former The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes.

A spokesperson for UK betting company Coral said: “Following support in our betting, Dermot O'Leary has jumped to the top of the betting to replace Phillip Schofield permanently on This Morning.

“Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes are very familiar with This Morning and are strong contenders for the job according to our odds."

It comes after Eamonn Holmes has claimed Schofield, his former colleague, was “sacked” from This Morning rather than “stepping down”.

The Northern Irish broadcaster, who has previously spoken about his dislike for Schofield, ranted that the presenter’s exit was “nonsense” and claimed he was fired by ITV.

“Let’s just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense about giving him ‘I’ve decided to step down.’

“I’m sure you did, I’m sure you did. Here’s your P45, now step down,” he jibed.

He also took aim at Willoughby for “moaning” about Schofield’s departure when there were rumours of a rift between the two.

“Why do we propagate this language use? ‘I’ve decided to step down’ and she (Holly) says ‘Oh, the couch will not feel the same without him being there.’

“Well, she wanted him not there (sic) so what’s she moaning about the couch not feeling the same for. They deserve each other, I suppose”.

However, a spokesperson for ITV maintained that Schofield leaving the show was a joint decision.

“Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” they said in a statement.