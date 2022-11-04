Irish Phantom of the Opera star Killian Donnelly weds his leading lady
The tenor has been performing the role of The Phantom in the West End since June last year, having previously played Raoul in the hit production in Her Majesty’s Theatre.
Irish West End star Killian Donnelly has wed his long-term girlfriend Louise Bowden.
The happy couple, who are parents to two young children, tied the know in front of family and friends in Dublin’s City Hall.
Hours before her big day, dance teacher Louise was given a huge celebration by the young students she tutors at the Billie Barry Stage School.
Killian is currently starring in the title role of The Phantom Of The Opera in London’s West End.
He is originally from Kilmessan, Co Meath, and has performed several theatrical and musical roles in Ireland and the U, including the likes of Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Singin’ In The rain and The Commitments.
Read more
The tenor has been performing the role of The Phantom in the West End since June last year, having previously played Raoul in the hit production in Her Majesty’s Theatre.
Louise just moved home to Ireland in recent years after living in London for 10 years, where she enjoyed a hugely successful career as a musical actress.
She started dance classes there at the age of nine and throughout school she performed up to six nights a week in the Jury’s Irish Cabaret Ballsbridge.
Her big break came when she won a small role with Mamma Mia's first international tour, which came to the then Point Theatre before heading off around the world recalls, and she later joined other shows such as Mary Poppins.
Today's Headlines
sad news | Social media giant Twitter has begun laying off Irish staff
blaze tragedy | Woman (60s) dies in hospital following Dublin house fire
horror smash | Dramatic pictures capture aftermath of tragic crash in Co Clare where man lost his life
next steps | Northern Ireland Secretary of State confirms there will be no December election
manslaughter charge | Ex-Derry GAA captain Fergal Doherty accused of killing customer outside his bar
windows smashed | Fears for safety of 50 asylum-seekers after protesters attacked centre in Finglas
appy days | Revolut CEO reveals 'super-app' plans to offer '100 per cent digital' mortgages
close-up | New Lyra McKee documentary gives us a sense of what murdered journalist was really like
Housing crisis | Tenants in up to 20 apartments in Dublin city-centre property facing eviction
Jet setting | €100k in cash seized on passenger about to board flight to Turkey