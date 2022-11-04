Irish Phantom of the Opera star Killian Donnelly weds his leading lady

The tenor has been performing the role of The Phantom in the West End since June last year, having previously played Raoul in the hit production in Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The happy couple, who are parents to two young children, tied the know in front of family and friends in Dublin’s City Hall.

Hours before her big day, dance teacher Louise was given a huge celebration by the young students she tutors at the Billie Barry Stage School.

Killian is currently starring in the title role of The Phantom Of The Opera in London’s West End.

He is originally from Kilmessan, Co Meath, and has performed several theatrical and musical roles in Ireland and the U, including the likes of Les Misérables, Kinky Boots, Singin’ In The rain and The Commitments.

Message from the Billie Barry stage school

Louise just moved home to Ireland in recent years after living in London for 10 years, where she enjoyed a hugely successful career as a musical actress.

She started dance classes there at the age of nine and throughout school she performed up to six nights a week in the Jury’s Irish Cabaret Ballsbridge.

Her big break came when she won a small role with Mamma Mia's first international tour, which came to the then Point Theatre before heading off around the world recalls, and she later joined other shows such as Mary Poppins.