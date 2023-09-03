Irish movie featuring Emma Stone’s sexual awakening revs up Venice film festival

The movie, produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures (Room), has already become one of the biggest talking points at the glitzy festival

An Irish-produced movie featuring Emma Stone undergoing a sexual awakening has gone down a storm at the Venice film festival.

Poor Things features Stone’s character in a series of racy scenes as she declares independence from a relationship she has grown tired of.

The movie, produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures (Room) has already become one of the biggest talking points at the glitzy festival following its world premiere this weekend.

Poor Things is written and directed by maverick filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, whose films include The Favourite and The Lobster, which was filmed in Co Kerry.

All of the Greek filmmaker’s English-language films have been produced by the Irish outfit.

Like many Hollywood stars, Stone was not on the red carpet to introduce the movie due to the current actors’ strike.

Based on the novel of the same name, Poor Things is a new take on the classic Frankenstein story and stars Stone as Bella, a woman who is brought back to life by a scientist (Willem Dafoe).

Coming of age all over again, she embarks on a passionate affair with another man (Mark Ruffalo) only to undergo a sexual awakening when she tires of him.

Movie bible Variety called the film a “delicious coming-of-age story like no other and described Stone’s performance as “astonishing.” The BBC described the film as “truly bizarre”.

Speaking at a press conference before the world premiere, Lanthimos said Stone, who previously starred in The Favourite, was on board from the beginning.

“It was very important for me to not make a film that would be prudish, because that would be like completely betraying the main character,” he said.

“We had to be confident Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes and she understood that right away.”

He added: “As soon as I started saying something about sex, she would say: ‘yes, of course, it’s Bella. We will do what we need to do.’”