Irish model Shahira Barry dresses up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween night out in LA

Model and TikTok star Shahira Barry pulled out all the stops for a night of partying in Los Angeles for Halloween this weekend.

The Irish-Bangladeshi beauty is a former teacher from Galway and currently lives in the City of Angels.

She stepped out dressed up as Pamela Anderson in a black corseted bodysuit with sheer tights and black knee-high boots which she paired with black gloves and a black Prada bag.

She completed the look with a blonde wig, heavy eye makeup, and Pamela’s signature 90s eyebrows and barbed wire tattoo.

Shahira stunned in her costume as she danced the night away with some Irish and international pals in Tao, a Pan-Asian restaurant which transformed into a nightclub for the evening.

Last year, the 31-year-old opened up about her journey with adult content platform OnlyFans, which has seen the likes of Kerry Katona and Katie Price make millions from selling photos of themselves online.

Shahira joined the site during lockdown but gave up the gig after it cost her “a few opportunities.”

Taking to her Instagram stories at the time, she said: “In reality I joined OF during a pandemic when all my work had stopped and I was only active on it for a couple of months I wasn’t doing porn and I would never call myself an OnlyFans star I was never known by doing OnlyFans.

“At first I didn’t know if I wanted to say anything publicly just because of the stigma attached to the website.

“Yes I lost my Snapchat and then everyone who followed me at the time probably remembers how heartbroken I was over my TikTok getting banned because of association with [OnlyFans] too it also cost me a few other opportunities that again broke my heart when I joined it had become popular and mainstream I didn’t think there would be any repercussions in my life for joining.”

She continued by assuring her followers that there is nothing wrong with using the site and shared her support for anyone who makes money through the platform.

“I don’t think there should have been as I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it regardless and I support anyone on there making money to better their lives.”

However, she has not ruled out returning to the site.

“After things started to go south for me personally because of my decision to join I just had no desire at the time to stay on it maybe one day I’ll decide to re-join but for now it just wasn’t for me because of the hassle it brought me.”