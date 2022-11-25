Irish model Hazel O’Sullivan shows stunning stay in Qatar with Everton husband Andros Townsend

The former reality star is backing husband Andros Townsend as he lines out as a World Cup commentator.

Irish model Hazel O’Sullivan (33) has landed in Qatar to back her husband Andros Townsend (31) as he lines out as a World Cup commentator for ITV.

The former English international and Everton forward has swapped the boots for the booth this World Cup.

His wife Hazel has now arrived at the tournament to support Townsend, showing followers a sneak-peek into their luxurious stay.

Hazel O'Sullivan.

The Wexford mum-of-two appeared on Big Brother in 2015 and is a former Dart walk-on girl, where she met Townsend at a darts event in London’s O2 Arena.

The Everton player lined out for England 13 times between 2013 and 2016, now putting his insider knowledge to use in the commentating booth.

Last night the pair enjoyed sushi dinner at Morimoto Doha, a lavish Japanese restaurant before setting up by the pool the next morning.

It was “cocktail o’clock” for the pair today as Hazel posted a story of the couple clinking glasses by the pool.

Hazel has been posing for snaps on her Instagram, sharing her Qatar trip with her almost 13k followers.

Before her stint on Big Brother, the bikini model told the Irish Mirror that she met her Premier League husband “as soon as I came to London.”

"He doesn’t go clubbing, he doesn’t go out. He’s perfect.

“That clubbing and partying doesn’t work. If you go out every week that’s fine but I’m kind of a home bird.

“I don’t tend to go out a lot so I was chasing the ex around trying to see where he was.

“So with him [Andros] it’s nice because I know where he is and he knows where I am. We’re on more even ground. There’s no mystery. It just works.”

She admitted her re-location to London was to get over her rugby player ex Fergus McFadden.

"I actually even put my Irish phone in the bin and I never turned it on again. It was kind of a mental thing, a fresh start,” she said.

The wives and girlfriends of the England team touched down in Qatar earlier this week ahead of their first World Cup match.

The Irish Mirror reports the squad of partners are to stay in a billion pound cruise ship off the coast of the small Gulf nation.

Described as a “city within a city,” the wives and girlfriends of big name players like Harry Kane and Harry Maguire are docked in Doha to lend their support.

Other partner’s togging out to Qatar include the influencer and model girlfriends of Jack Grealish, Ronaldo, Eric Dier as the World Cup continues this week.