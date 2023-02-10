Irish model and influencer Kerri-Nicole Blanc is expecting her second child
The news comes just six months after the influencer wed her husband Keith Malone
Model Kerrie-Nicole Blanc has shared her baby joy after announcing she is expecting a new arrival this summer.
The news comes just six months after the influencer wed her husband Keith Malone in a lavish Italian ceremony.
This will be baby number two for the the adoring mum as she's already mother to her daughter Kayla.
Taking to Instagram to share the gorgeous news, Kerrie-Nicole shared a beautifully curated montage.
“Six months today since our wedding day. What a way to start our first year married. Roll on summer 2023! #babyonboard
Sharing videos of her wedding day and a Clear Blue pregnancy test, well-known faces rushed to congratulate the model.
Singer and presenter Una Healy wrote: “Congratulations.”
While TV presenter James Patrice gushed: “Massive congrats!! Amazing.”
