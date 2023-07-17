Irish makeup artist Keilidh Cashell ‘meets’ Harry Styles at London event

She posted a photo with the former One Direction star on Instagram earlier todayw ith the caption: “Hard launch x I have no words @harrystyles”

Makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell has driven fans wild after posing for a photo with Harry Styles.

The KASH Beauty founder, who is a big fan of the star and attended his historic Slane Castle gig last month, told her 541,000 followers how she jetted off to London recently for a “sneaky” trip.

“Remember I was in London recently for something v sneaky? The sneakiest of sneakys,” the Monaghan native wrote.

But all is not what it seems as Keilidh didn’t actually meet the man himself, but instead got to pose with one of his new wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

The As It Was singer’s wax double was dressed in a dramatic pink ensemble complete with a fur coat and an assortment of necklaces.

Keilidh decided to match his look and also chose to wear a hot pink outfit paired with complimentary eyeshadow and two red gems forming cherries on her cheek – a nod to Harry’s hit song Cherry.

Her followers were blown away by the selfie, with many believing that Keilidh was really in the presence of the Grammy Award winner.

Fellow influencer Niamh Cullen wrote: “OMFG is this real life I can’t I actually cannnotttttttt no stop it? I am lost for words”.

“Sorry I wasn’t prepared for this one,” another person said.

A third wrote: “NO STOPPPPP. Keilidh I just screamed out loud. THIS HAS TO BE REAL”.

And a fourth chimed in: “Sorry what!!! I hope this is real!! Because it is well deserved”.

Madame Tussauds today announced that seven waxworks of the former boybander had just been introduced in its museums around the world.

New York, Hollywood, Sydney, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Singapore will each feature a wax figure of the singer among its catalogue from this week following fan demand.

Meanwhile, the Harry waxwork that made an appearance in Keilidh’s selfie will debut at the flagship London museum from July 27.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “This global, seven-figure launch is testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London.”

“We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years.”