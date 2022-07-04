Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell

During Sunday night’s episode, the girls got whisked away to the infamous Casa Amor to meet six new boys while the boys stayed in the original villa where they mingled with six new girls.

Chaos is on the cards in tonight’s Love Island as two boys get their heads turned in the villa.

The new ladies were quick to impress the guys, and it looks like two Islanders are ready to ditch their couples as a dramatic sneak peek teases some steamy smooches.

In the evening, Dublin man Dami Hope, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah, sneaks up to the terrace with Casa Amor bombshell Summer and the pair share a flirty exchange.

“Would you say I’m your type?” Summer asks him before Dami responds: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

Summer then asks the microbiologist to read her mind, to which he says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

💋 FIRST LOOK 💋



First kisses are happening left, right and centre after Andrew and Dami make mad moves 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eai81hQZhX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 4, 2022

Summer and Dami then lock lips on the terrace, much to the disgust of viewers who were rooting for him and Indiyah to make it to the Love Island finals.

One fan even threatened to file a complaint with TV watchdog Ofcom about the 26-year-old's actions, slamming him as a “demon”.

Meanwhile, real estate agent Andrew appears to betray Tasha, who he’s been with since the show’s first episode, by getting to know Coco.

After getting dared to kiss her by the boys, Andrew whisks her off to the terrace for a chat where he tells her “You’re a bit of me.”

“You’re definitely the girl I want to get to know,” he adds.

Coco responds: “Okay. What about Tasha?”

And Andrew says: “What about Tasha?”

Coco admits that she enjoyed their kiss and Andrew asks: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

She responds by saying: “Do you wanna do it again?” and Andrew leaps at the chance to give her a kiss.

But will the boys regret their actions or will they follow their hearts and stay true to themselves while the girls are away from the villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.