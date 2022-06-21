Irish Love Island star defends Laura Whitmore after she was branded 'boring'

Some past contestants were less than impressed to see Laura return this year

An Irish Love Island contestant has defended host Laura Whitmore after she was slammed as “boring” by other former Islanders.

The Bray native took over from the late Caroline Flack as host of the hit reality dating series in 2020 and has been keeping Islanders on their toes in the villa over the past two weeks since the eighth season kicked off earlier this month.

But some past contestants were less than impressed to see Laura return this year, with Rachel Finni – who entered the show as a bombshell last year – saying that she thinks Laura’s “not a great host”.

Rachel also claimed that the mum-of-one only got the presenting gig because of her husband Iain Stirling, who has been the show’s narrator since its first series in 2015.

“I'm kind of gutted Laura Whitmore is hosting it though, I thought we'd get a nice Maya Jama or AJ Odudu,” she said in a chat with YouTuber Murad Merali on his channel.

“The benefits you get from being married to the narrator, 'cause she's not a great host.”

And Amy Day, who cracked on with Hugo Hammond in Casa Amor last year, agreed that Laura made the show “a bit dead”.

But 2019 contestant Yewande Biala defended Laura and said that she’s thrilled to see a fellow Irishwoman on screen.

“I think she’s great,” she said. “I think no matter who it is, people aren't going to be happy. That’s the thing, like. No matter who they get, no one is going to be happy, so I think she is doing a great job.

“It is great to see an Irish woman presenting.”

Yewande, who is releasing her first book, Reclaiming, next month, said that she’d love for more Irish contestants to take over the villa this year as only microbiologist Dami Hope has been flying the flag for Ireland so far.

“He’s just there for the holiday. He’s living his best life. It is great to see another Irish person on the show but yeah, he’s flying away with the fairies. He’s there for the free holiday. Enjoying the free food.

“It would be great to have more [Irish] now. I doubt they would have loads in. Maybe they could have one more bombshell and one more in Casa. It would be great. I think they defo will.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.