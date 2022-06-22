Irish Love Island star Dami Hope targets new girl after Amber Beckford dumped

The Dubliner has set his sights on Indiyah Polack

Irish Love Island star Dami Hope has moved on to a new girl as Amber Beckford is dumped from the villa.

The Dubliner was in a couple with Amber since the beginning of the show, but recently confessed his feelings for Indiyah Polack.

In a shock dumping on the ITV show on Tuesday night Ikenna Ekwonna, who was in a couple with Indiyah, also exited the show.

After Ikenna and Amber left the Spanish villa, Dami and Indiayah were left to crack on with their romance.

In scenes aired 26-year-old Dami asked Indiyah if she had ever been in love.

“I feel I've had loads of love for someone but I don't think I was ‘in love’,” she told him.

“What would it take for you to be in love?” he pressed.

“A lot of contributing factors,” she said.

“I feel like if I'm with somebody and there is that slight feeling my head could be turned or I could have eyes for somebody else then that goes to show that I'm not in love.”

The pair also enjoyed a romantic kiss with Dami saying that he couldn’t wait to recouple with her.

During her exit interview from the show, Amber insisted that her relationship with Dami could have “gone somewhere.”

“I definitely feel that out of all the guys, it was a good match. With the other guys, it was obvious it was a friendship. With Dami, I was still working out what it could have been between us two,” she said.

“I definitely think I would be interested in him on the outside and if it was my choice at the beginning then I think I would have stepped forward for him.”

“I definitely think it could have gone somewhere,” she continued.

“I think we’re both a bit stubborn and we’re both big characters and it was working out whether we could both make compromises on that, or whether we needed to find other people.”

Meanwhile, Ikenna admitted he only saw Indiyah as a friend and is happy for her to explore a romance with Dami.

“I feel like in the end, it was probably good that we left it like that, as now she won’t feel any type of way going about her way in the Villa,” he said of their friendship.

“I’m happy for her and also intrigued how she’ll get on in the Villa now. Initially, I did want to stay coupled up with her romantically.”

“I think her next step is chatting to Dami and exploring that option and seeing where that takes them both,” he continued.

“I’m happy for the both of them really. I was pretty close to the both of them.”

“They’re both my mates. If that works out, that’ll be pretty sick to see on TV. I feel like they have quite similar personalities. I feel like they’ll be a good match.”

While the dust begins to settle in the villa, it won’t be quiet for long as new girl Antigoni Buxton is on her way to find love.

The singer-songwriter from London is set to surprise the boys as she heads into the villa on tonight’s show.

“I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible,” she said ahead of appearing on the show.

“I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.