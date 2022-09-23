Irish Love Island star Dami Hope says show can be ‘even better’ after Laura Whitmore

Irish Love Island star Dami Hope has insisted the show be "even better" after Laura Whitmore quits host.

The 26-year-old was attending his Love Island girlfriend Indiyah Polack's launch for fast-fashion firm, Pretty Little Thing, told The Sun the show will be “even better” with a fresh host

It follows Laura’s announcement that she was quitting as show host this summer

The 37-year-old Celebrity Juice team captain said she was leaving the high profile presenter role after three series.

While praising Laura, Dami said that not only will the show survive after Laura quit, but that it will be even better.

"I love Laura, she was brilliant,” he said. “The show will go on though and be even better than before."

It was revealed earlier this month that Indiyah had signed a six-figure deal with PLT to promote its pre-loved Marketplace.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will replace Laura in the iconic Love Island host role.

She took over the role back in 2020, and has presented three series of the show.

Taking to Instagram last month, Laura wrote: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed - some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.

Laura announced she is quitting the show

"I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series.

"I hope I did you proud Caroline"

In a statement, ITV said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Laura took over the job of Love Island host from the late Caroline Flack, when the show aired in South Africa in January 2020.

She then hosted seasons 7 and 8 of the hit ITV2 show.

Laura has enjoyed an impressive career on TV, which started off when she hosted I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! on ITV2 - for five series from 2011.

In 2016 she competed on Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celeb to be voted out.