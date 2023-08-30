Irish Love Island star and girlfriend wear daring costumes for Notting Hill carnival

The Wexford man and his girlfriend are seen dancing on a balcony in colourful attire, in images posted on Instagram.

Love Island stars Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack donned some daring outfits at London’s Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

“Brought the vibes to Carnival ‘23,” Dami captioned the shots.

The carnival is an annual Caribbean event that has taken place in London since 1966 on the streets of Kensington and attracts around two and a half million people annually, making it one of the world's largest street festivals.

The Love Islanders certainly appeared to be enjoying the live samba and reggae dancing which was on display.

The couple moved in together in the English capital last year and Indiyah previously revealed how that process was easier said than done.

"Every day, you learn more about each other, and I’ve gotten to know how he is as a normal person. Like as opposed to in the villa, I didn’t know how he was in a normal settings and how he’d react to certain things, and as the days go by, you learn more of that,” she said.

“It’s not easy, when we first came out, we had arguments, and they weren’t about my character flaws or his character flaws, it’s just that we’re in a new environment and you’re still getting to know each other when you come out.

"But our love has grown, and we’ve learned to appreciate the different things about each other,” Indiyah added.

Dami told the Sunday World that he agreed with his girlfriend’s sentiments and the reasons why he upped sticks to London.

"Since leaving the villa, my relationship with Indiyah has just blossomed into the something I could ever have expected, in a good way," he said.

"Things are going along great. I'll always be an Irish boy and I say that to anyone who asks, but there are doors opening for me in England now. I will never forget my roots.

"I will come back home a lot, but there are good opportunities in London and obviously I want to be closer to Indiyah as well."

Dami, who was christened Adedamola Adegbefan when he was born in Nigeria, moved with his family to Ireland at the age of five, where he was raised in New Ross, Wexford.

He moved to Dublin around 2016 when he got a job as a microbiologist.

Dami recently revealed that the couple would like to buy a property in Ireland.

"I feel like I'm going to try everything possible in my life. All these opportunities are coming my way and it is a question of deciding which ones to take and what you have to say no to.

"Lots of opportunities are coming my way and I'd like to get involved in fashion, modelling and get into my music as well.

“We’re going to get a property in Ireland because when we came over, she loved it.

“It’s peaceful to her and it reminded her of her own little bubble, like the villa. So we’re going to get a property here, but still live in London,” Dami said.