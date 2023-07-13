Irish Love Island contestant Catherine Agbaje is axed from hit show

Viewers were asked to vote for which couples they thought were most compatible and unfortunately the Irish woman and her beau didn’t make the cut.

Irish Love Island contestant Catherine Agbaje and her partner Elom Ahlijah have been axed from the hit television show this week.

Viewers were asked to vote for which couples they thought were most compatible and unfortunately the Irish woman and her beau didn’t make the cut.

Catherine, who has an undergrad in psychology and sociology and recently obtained a Master's degree in Real Estate Development and Investment from the University of Greenwich said: "I’m sad to be leaving everyone, I’ve genuinely made friends for life in the villa who I’m going to miss so much but I’m happy to be leaving with Elom.”

Fellow Love Islanders Leah and Montel, Kady and Ouzy and Jess and Sammy received the lowest votes and are now at risk of facing the axe also.

Catherine

However, Catherine was philosophical about her exit.

“Not everyone gets the chance to find someone that they have a connection with, so I can’t wait to continue what we have on the outside. The girls have become my sisters so it was emotional saying goodbye to them but I’ve told them it’s not goodbye, but see you later,” she said.

Elom said that he expected the pair to continue their relationship in the real world.

"I was really shocked because Catherine and I have such a strong connection, everyone in the villa could see that which is why I think everyone was so surprised with the result. It is Love Island though, so you have to expect the unexpected," he said.

"Now we’ve left the villa together, I think our connection is only going to flourish and get stronger. Catherine is exactly what I’ve been looking for and I feel like we’ve been getting closer every single day."

Catherine’s employers, Kalmars in London, recently spoke about how proud they were of her.

“We were all eagerly on the edge of our seats watching it and waving Catherine’s flag. We’re incredibly proud and pleased with how she carried herself and yeah, we’ve been very excited about the whole thing. It was very exciting,” they said.