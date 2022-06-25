Irish Influencer Maeve Madden ties the knot at romantic ceremony in Adare Manor
Irish influencer and fitness guru Maeve Madden has tied the knot at a romantic ceremony in Adare Manor, Co. Limerick.
The 34-year-old wed her partner Andrew Selby at an intimate ceremony in London in December 2021.
However, the model also held a wedding on Irish soil to celebrate their nuptials.
Taking to Instagram, Maeve shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of their big day which took place on Friday.
Pictures show the bride as she gets ready for the ceremony, while another gives followers a glimpse at her wedding look.
The Newry woman’s hair was enviably long thanks to luscious blonde extensions. She completed the look with a white bow headband.
Her subtle make-up accentuated her bright eyes while her dress was a classic white, with a matching white bouquet.
Maeve announced her engagement to the director of her management company 84World in January 2021 after he proposed while they were out hiking.
The news shocked her Instagram followers, as many did not even know was even in a relationship.
Following their ceremony in London, Maeve shared a picture of her husband for the first time, opting to keep much of their 3 year relationship under wraps.
Just a few months following the engagement in 2021, the pair moved to Dubai.
