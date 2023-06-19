Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs welcomes first child with husband John

The fashion and lifestyle blogger took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news.

Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs has given birth to her first child with husband John O’Flynn.

The fashion and lifestyle blogger took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news.

Posting a black and white photo from Cork University Maternity Hospital, she announced she and John had welcomed a little girl on Saturday.

And while Lauren didn’t reveal her newborn’s name, she said that her life has already been changed “for the better” since her arrival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctq2CiAMWF2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“17/06/23. At 36 weeks she decided she was ready & changed our lives for the better. My little family, my heart is filled with so much love it could burst,” the new mum wrote.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the new addition to their family.

Louise Cooney, who is pregnant with her first child, wrote: “Awww lauren huge huge congrats to you and john”.

Bonnie Ryan said: “Congratulations Lauren !!!xxx”

Influencer and businesswoman Rosie Connolly added: “Ahhh Lauren, well done girl. what a beauty x”

And model mum Aoife Walsh chimed in: “Aw congrats guys”.

While new mum Clementine MacNeice gushed: “Awwww Huge congrats Lauren! Gorgeous news”.

Lauren and John tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin back in November 2021 surrounded by their family and friends.

The couple got engaged while holidaying in Italy together in 2019 after 13 years together.

They announced their pregnancy news earlier this year with an Instagram video of Lauren strolling along a beach and walking towards the ocean.

She then turned to face the camera and held her newly formed baby bump proudly before John joined her, holding her hand and cuddling her from the side.

The post was accompanied by the song To Our Daughter (Lullaby) by My Best Friend Jacob, with Lauren using the caption: “Our next chapter awaits….” at the time.