Irish Influencer Erika Fox gets engaged during romantic beach trip to The Hamptons

The Kerry native was surprised with the proposal after she thought she was visiting the area for a photoshoot.

The Kerry native, who is known to her followers as Retro Flame, said ‘Yes!’ to the romantic proposal which took place on a beach at The Hamptons.

The blogger moved to the United States in 2015 where she has lived ever since.

Fox thought she was visiting the wealthy New York suburb to shoot a campaign for her jewellery brand, but instead, she was surprised by a romantic wedding proposal.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the story, telling followers she was not dressed for the occasion.

“In case you missed it, I went to The Hamptons yesterday to shoot my new Loulerie collection (as I thought!! Lol) and this is me dressed in the first look going down [to] the water to the test the lighting, hence the coat and the random shoes... which I now know why Kaelin wasn't happy with me wearing and the tag was even still on the blazer.”

“Little did I know what was waiting to the left,” she explained as the video pans to her, looking confused as she sees her now fiance, standing on the beach, surrounded by white flowers.

“And this is when it hit me and I started crying,” she said.

Sharing a picture of the engagement to her Instagram feed, the simply captioned the post: “YES!!!”

To make the moment even more special Tommy whisked Erika off on a helicopter ride back to her home in New York which was decorated with balloons and a collage of pictures of the couple.

Sharing a snap with her new fiance and two friends she said: “The amount of lies these three told me the past week. But OMG they literally thought of every detail.”

“I’ll never get over it. Feeling so lucky,” she rejoiced.

The beauty went on to enjoy a night out in New York with her close friends to celebrate the momentous occasion.