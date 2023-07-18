Irish golfer Paul McGinley pays sad tribute to his mum Julia following her death

“Mom gave our family routine-- whether it was always being there when you opened the door or called on the phone”

Much loved Irish golfer Paul McGinley has described his family’s heartbreak today after the loss of his mother, Julia, who has sadly passed away.

Former Ryder Cup winning captain Paul took to social media where he posted a photo of Julia with a very sad caption.

“Rest in peace mom - you leave us all so heartbroken,” Paul wrote.

The pro golfer highlighted the way his mother would always provide stability when family members returned home.

Julia McGinley. Photo: Paul McGinley/Twitter

“Mom gave our family routine - whether it was always being there when you opened the door or called on the phone.

“Whether it was her daily Mass at 10 or pride of family occasions - she was always so stable and predictable - rest in peace mom - you leave us all so heartbroken,” he added.

Julia wed Mick McGinley, a native of Dunfanaghy, and had five children: Paul, Michael Jnr, Suzanne, Mary and Karen.

Mick McGinley is a former Gaelic footballer with Donegal and their family support for the county team is renowned.

Paul, the 2014 Ryder Cup winning captain, was accorded with the Freedom of Donegal in 2022.

Julia McGinley, née Sheridan, was a native of Rathmullan in Co Donegal. She was a former Lady President and Captain at Dunfanaghy Golf Club and the family are regular visitors to the county.

Paul is currently in the frame to captain the Britain and Ireland team at the Walker Cup matches scheduled for 2026.