Irish Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson marries long-term girlfriend in Co Kerry
Irish actor Jack Gleeson has married his long-term girlfriend in a ceremony in Co Kerry.
The Game of Thrones star tied the knot with UK-based actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate service on Saturday at Church of the Sacred Heart of the Glen in Ballinskelligs.
Parish priest Fr Patsy Lynch said it was a “wonderful” ceremony and the pair were very relaxed in the Kingdom.
“It’s a pre wedding ceremony, the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here,” Fr Lynch told Independent.ie.
"We had a lovely, prayerful, dignified wedding ceremony. Jack text me this morning to say that it was such a wonderful, moving ceremony and afterwards they went for a meal.
“Because of Ballinskelligs and The Glen it means so much to them, they were just delighted and there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning.
“I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content. Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”
Jack, also known as Jason, played the wicked young king Joffrey Baratheon in the hit fantasy TV series Game of Thrones, marrying Margaery Tyrell, played by Natalie Dormer.
He studied philosophy and theology at Trinity College Dublin and was made a scholar at the university in 2012.
Posting pictures from the ceremony online, Fr Lynch wrote: “Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.”
Jack (30), who was born in Cork but grew up in Ranelagh in Dublin and went to school at Gonzaga College, took a break from the screen while at university, but was a member of Trinity’s DU Players and has recently appeared in a number of stage shows, including at the Kilkenny Cat Laughs festival.
He will appear in the upcoming movie thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners starring Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds and Kerry Condon.
