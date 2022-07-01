Irish footballer Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra get hitched in stunning Wicklow wedding

‘Dean has always been there through everything and I am so happy to finally marry him’

The Irish footballer and her partner of 15 years said, ‘I do’ at a church ceremony that was followed by a celebration in Wicklow’s Tulfarris Golf Resort.

The iconic wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy shared some of the stunning snaps to Instagram that showed the bride in a fitted mermaid gown, with a lace panelled bodice and sleeves.

Stephanie Roche ahead of her wedding

The dashing groom rocked a classic tuxedo look with a black waistcoat and trousers, paired with a white jacket.

Taking to Instagram, Stephanie declared: “After 15 years, tomorrow is the day I marry my best friend!

“Excited beyond words. And after all the years where football took priority for us, it was fitting that I ended up getting a last minute recall to the Irish team, going away for two weeks and arriving home just 2 days before the wedding.

“We’ve had so many great years, long distance for some time but always making it work, Dean has always been there through everything and I am so happy to finally marry him.

“Nothing could take away from how happy and excited I am to be spending tomorrow with our family and friends, see you all soon”

The pair got engaged last summer after Dean popped the question on Stephanie’s birthday while they were away on holidays.