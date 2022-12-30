Irish footballer Aaron Connolly jets to New York with Love Island star girlfriend

The pair rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Irish footballer Aaron Connolly has jetted to New York with his Love Island star girlfriend Lucinda Strafford.

Taking to Instagram, Lucinda shared snaps from her first-class flight from London Heathrow to JFK Airport.

She also shared pictures as she posed in Manhattan with a coffee and pastry from American Doughnut chain Dunkin’ Donuts.

Meanwhile, Connolly shared pictures as he posed at Times Square.

The couple rekindled their romance calling it quits in 2021 just before Lucinda (23) entered the villa.

The pair split after their reunion however, they recently celebrated Lucinda’s birthday together after they both took to Instagram to share their movie night at an outdoor cinema.

The Love Island star and influencer had previously confessed her relationship with the Galway native was not “the best relationship ever.”

Lucinda was hit with allegations that she was still secretly with the footballer when she arrived in the villa, rumours she quickly refuted.

"I am completely and utterly single," she told the Daily Mail.

"Never in a million years would I go on Love Island if I was in a relationship, and I'm sure if I had a boyfriend, he wouldn't be very happy with it either.”

“We ended quite dramatically at the start of March,” she said of her relationship with Aaron, “but then we made friends, and we share a dog, it's a shared dog and he's been looking after it.”

“It was at my mum's house and my mum couldn't look after three dogs, so it seemed right, he was looking after it. We broke up quite a while ago now, but the ship has definitely sailed between him and me,” she added.

He had no idea I was going on Love Island, and it was a shock to him. Apparently, he drove me to the airport, which is a complete and utter lie, I got a taxi.”

"Hopefully, he's moved on and I definitely have. It was a funny rumour!”

Aaron plays for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as the Republic of Ireland national team. He is currently on loan to Venezia.