Irish fans in shock as Taylor Swift shouts out Wicklow on new album

JUST CAN'T TAY-KE IT

One fan said the mention ‘is the best thing to happen to Ireland since the end of the Civil War’

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. — © PA

Taylor Swift recalls a romantic getaway to Wicklow in lyrics on her hotly anticipated new album.

Irish fans were shocked to hear the Garden County named in the song ‘Sweet Nothing’ when it dropped at midnight last night.

The track hints at a holiday to Ireland she took with her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn last July.

“I spy with my little tired eye,” the pop songstress sings.

"Tiny as a firefly, a pebble that we picked up last July down deep inside your pocket, we almost forgot it.

"Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?”

The track was penned by Taylor and William Bowery – the name her boyfriend used to co-write songs on her last album too.

The pair spent time in Ireland in 2021, likely while Joe was filming for the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends.

Irish ‘Swifties’ – as the Taylor’s fans are called – are overwhelmed by the Wicklow mention.

One fan on Twitter said Taylor is “single-handedly saving the Wicklow tourism industry” with the tune.

Another said the shout-out “is the best thing to happen to Ireland since the end of the Civil War.”

Although happy with the Irish link, one fan said Swift could do better than Wicklow, instead inviting the star to Cork as she’ll “get a whole album with songs about her favourite places here, I just know it.”

Others described the Wicklow name drop as “emotional” and “a cute nod to Ireland.”

Midnights, Swift’s new album, aptly dropped at midnight to widespread critical acclaim.

It is Swift’s 10th album and is already being described as the best album of the year.