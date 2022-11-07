Irish fans defend Paul Mescal for not wearing poppy on Graham Norton Show

The Normal People star, who hails from Maynooth, appeared on The Graham Norton Show this Friday alongside guests Winston Duke, Michaela Coel, Loyle Carner, Emma Corrin, and Richard Ayoade.

Paul Mescal, and Emma Corrin during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. Picture date: Thursday November 3, 2022. — © PA

Irish fans have rushed to defend Paul Mescal after he refrained from wearing a Remembrance Day poppy on a UK talk show over the weekend.

After the show, Paul received a heap of online backlash for not wearing a red poppy pin, a symbol typically worn by people in Commonwealth states from the last Friday in October to November 11 to commemorate those who died in their military services.

However, the 26-year-old was not the only celebrity who opted not to wear a poppy on the night.

In fact, Graham and Richard were the only people who could be clearly seen wearing the pin.

Despite this, viewers singled out the Irishman to quiz him on why he wasn’t wearing the poppy.

"@TheGNShow why is Paul Mescal not wearing a poppy?" One viewer asked.

Addressing the actor directly, another commented: "@mescal_paul where’s your poppy?!"

While a third added: "It’s expected that the poppy is worn on TV in the UK at this time of year. No reason not to.”

Many fans rushed to Paul’s defence and explained why he, as an Irish person, may feel uncomfortable wearing the starkly British symbol.

One Twitter user said: “It’s not our thing really... not overly keen on the old poppy over here... British soldiers committing atrocities in Ireland sort of turned us off it, but hey, each to their own.”

Another fan chimed in: "He is Irish... we don't wear them or celebrate British atrocities on our island."

And someone else penned: “Why on earth would he wear a poppy, he's not British and it's a personal choice.

"Graham Norton chose to wear one, that's his choice and he's entitled to do so if he wishes, but that doesn't mean that all his guests have to stick one in their lapel."