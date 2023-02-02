Irish director Fergus O’Brien says Happy Valley ending ‘slaps you in the face’
The Waterford native directed the final three episodes of the BBC crime drama – and is confident fans will be “thrilled” by what’s in store.
Irish director Fergus O’Brien has revealed Happy Valley fans can expect an “absolute rollercoaster” of a show ending.
Fergus was speaking to Shrine Podcast ahead of the finale, revealing the show “picks you up, and just flings you around and slaps you against the wall and slaps you in the face and wallops you across the room.”
"It really takes you on a ride. The ending is really satisfying. It's dramatic, but in a really interesting and clever way.
“I think people will go away feeling sad that it's over, but I think they'll be satisfied.”
The director said he was “terrified” to take on the challenge of rounding out the season.
“It’s such pressure and you’ve such a pain in your gut with anxiety because you know you have to deliver and there are so many people….
"There is such love for the show, I mean if we messed it up.. could you imagine.. we would just be crucified.
“So I carry that responsibility. I really carried it and felt it deeply because I am a fan and I had to do it justice.
"It was terrifying but incredibly gratifying at the same time and to work with that calibre of writing and that calibre of acting talent, you can’t mess it up.”
The director said he took another look at the ending, admitting he “re-watched it recently.”
"I remember looking at the time-code. I was sixteen minutes in, and I couldn't believe how much stuff has happened."
Happy Valley, created and written by Sally Wainwright, received rave reviews when it returned for a final series on New Year’s Day.
The drama follows Sgt Cawood on the trail of murderer Tommy Lee Royce, played by James Norton.
