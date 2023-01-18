Irish celebs share support for Aslan’s Christy Dignam as he receives palliative care

Well wishes have been pouring in for the Aslan frontman from some of Ireland’s famous faces

A number of Irish celebs have shared their support for Aslan frontman Christy Dignam (62) as he receives palliative care at home.

The Dubliner has been battling amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer since 2013 and recently experienced a health setback that means the singer may never perform again.

Aslan were set to gig at the 3Arena in March to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

His “devastated” bandmates have since “come to the realisation that it’s just not going to be possible,” said manager Denise McCormack.

Words of well wishes have been pouring in for the Aslan frontman, including from Ireland’s famous faces.

“Sending all my love and good wishes to Christy Dignam and his family tonight,” said Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

"He’s at home with the most important people in his world and we’re all thinking of them at this time.”

Sporting legend Paul McGrath has also shared his support for Christy, writing on Twitter: “Thinking of Christy Dignam, his family and bandmates at this time. Stay strong #secondtonone.”

"Say it now that he might see it,” added Today FM star Ed Smith.

"Christy Dignam’s importance in our cultural history is IMMENSE! His powerful voice and presence both on and off the stage has meant so much to so many for decades.

"He is truly and simply one of the greatest performers we’ve ever seen.”

BBC host Ralph McClean called the Finglas native “a much loved man by all.”

"Back home with his nearest and dearest. A true Irish rock legend.”

"Christy you are the greatest!!” added music producer Philip Magee on Twitter. “I've never been in the studio with a singer as raw, honest or as poetic as you. You are Ireland's "front man.” You and the lads have been a huge part of my life. Love to you, the family and the lads. Sending positives vibes.”

Band manager Denise McCormack said this week that Aslan’s anniversary gig that had already been postponed was going to be “huge” for Christy and his bandmates.

“We just have to be realistic as to where his actual health is and going forward, the possibility of him being able to perform again. And his family made the decision that no, on medical advice, that it just wasn’t going to be possible,” said Ms McCormack.

“In fairness to them, they have always been honest and everyone lived in hope.

“Christy himself only a few weeks ago was going, ‘Yeah, the 3Arena.’ But sadly, it’s come to the realisation that it’s just not going to be possible, that the guys performing again is just not going to happen.

“So for health reasons, his family just had to make that decision.”

She added: “Performing is Christy’s life and it always has been. And to think of that, to try and take on board that this was the love of his life and he’s not going to be able to do it again, it’s just hard to process.

“But you just don’t know what life is going throw at you each day and you just have to deal with it as best you can. And just be there and he’s at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”