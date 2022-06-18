Irish actress Elva Trill shines with Hollywood elite for new Jurassic World movie

Elva spoke about her experience on set bumping into Jeff Goldblum

Elva Trill arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

AN Irish actress is pictured here rubbing shoulders with Hollywood elite such as Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Chris Pratt on the red carpet as one of the biggest movies in the world went on release this week.

Sligo woman Elva Trill (29) has a key role in the new Jurassic World: Dominion movie, in which she gets to deliver the final words in the €155 million dinosaur flick and which will be the last ever from the franchise.

Elva plays Charlotte Lockwood, whose character was introduced to fans in Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom.

(L-R) Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Emily Carmichael, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Colin Trevorrow, BD Wong, Elva Trill, and Daniella Pineda attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I taped for the role before the lockdown hit and once offered I had to quarantine with some of the cast in the UK. It gave me the chance to get to know some of the people on the film that I would not have met otherwise," Elva says.

While Elva didn't get to meet many of the cast through her role she did have a funny encounter with legendary Jeff Goldblum when he initially arrived on set.

"Jeff was isolating in the hotel room just underneath mine," she recalls. "I would hear the most beautiful piano playing and only realised it was him when he poked his head out the window one day to say hello as I was passing."

Elva flew the Irish flag on the red carpet by wearing beautiful creations by Dublin fashion designer at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, and the previous week at the UK premiere in London.

Elva recently finished filming a new movie with Alec and Billy Baldwin - it's the first major film Alec has done since his on-set shooing tragedy last year, when he accidentally killed an assistant with a loaded gun.