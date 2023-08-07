Irish actress Alisha Weir will always remember co-star Angus Cloud's ‘smile and chats’

The Europhoria star filmed his last movie this summer in Ireland and scattered his late father’s ashes here

YOUNG Irish actress Alisha Weir is mourning the loss of tragic Hollywood star Angus Cloud as the pair recently shot a new movie together in Dublin.

A tearful Alisha told the Sunday World that Angus had “the biggest heart” and will “always remember his smile and chats”.

The Sunday World can also reveal that not only did Cloud scatter the ashes of his late father in Dublin last month but he also spent much of the summer filming in the capital.

Euphoria actor Angus (25) is believed to have never got over the death of his father last May and was found dead in his home in California last Monday.

We can disclose the Irish-American spent several weeks in Dublin during the summer filming a new monster thriller movie here and what is sadly set to be his last appearance onscreen.

Matilda the Musical lead actress Alisha (13) stars alongside Angus in the as yet untitled Universal film, which is still in pre-production and is based on the 1936 horror flick Dracula’s Daughter.

“I was so lucky to work with Angus recently on a movie in Dublin,” Alisha told the Sunday World.

“He had the biggest heart and I will always remember his smile and chats and our special handshake every time we met.

“He was so kind to me on set. May he rest in peace.”

Alisha has several pictures of her and Angus together in their costumes from the movie.

Alisha Weir, who starred in Matilda the Musical. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast star Dan Stevens is also among the cast, as are Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, Scream’s Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter) and Canadian actor Kevin Durand (Joshua in Dark Angel)

The story centres on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being Dracula’s daughter.

Dubliner Alisha plays Dracula’s daughter and many of the cast including Cloud were seen filming scenes in several locations across the capital.

Alisha, from Knocklyon, is being dubbed ‘the new Saoirse Ronan’ and recently starred in the main role of Matilda The Musical, opposite Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.

She shot to fame when she wowed The Late Late Toy Show audience in 2017 when she fronted a choir which sang a cover of Cindy Lauper’s True Colours..​

Angus, whose real name was Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, was found dead on Monday at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

According to TMZ, his mother called 911 reporting a “possible overdose” and said that her son had no pulse. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Life of Angus Cloud

The star had been mourning the death of his later father, also named Conor Hickey, who passed away on May 18 in California after a short battle with cancer.

Hickey was born in Swords, Co. Dublin and grew up in Ashbourne, Co. Meath and was a former captain of Ashbourne RFC and member of the O’Connell Cup winning team in 1979.

He moved to the US in the 1980s, where he started a family with wife Lisa Cloud.

They welcomed Angus together in 1998 and twin daughters, Molly and Fiona, in 2003.

On July 19, Cloud – who is known for playing drug dealer Fezco on HBO’s hit show Euphoria – was joined in Dublin by his mum and sisters to scatter his father’s ashes in his home country. The family returned to the US four days later.

A source told sundayworld.com how they spotted the actor walking down South William Street in Dublin during his trip to Ireland. They explained that he was “walking in the middle of the street” by himself and looked “through” them with “glazed” eyes as he dealt with his grief.

They said that they were unaware that Cloud had lost his father at the time, adding that the sighting was “sad” in retrospect.

It has also been reported that Cloud “could not face” his father’s funeral and stayed in his hotel room while the rest of the family attended the ceremony.

Angus Cloud as Fez in Euphoria.

“He was just so traumatised that he could not attend,” family friend Mick Gleeson told the Daily Mail.

“He was in a very bad way and in total shock. He was in such a fragile state and struggling with the death of his father.

Another friend said Angus eventually accompanied his aunt to scatter some of his dad’s ashes.

“I think coming back to his father’s place of birth and all that contained was just too much for him. He could not face the final goodbye to his father,” they said.

Cloud was known to be close with his father and shared an Instagram post in memory of his father on July 14, “miss u breh”, he captioned the snap.

Cloud’s final Instagram post, shared on July 18, showed him wearing 18 carat white gold grillz on his teeth with ‘Dublin, Ireland’ being tagged as the location. The accessory was made by Dublin-based grillz specialist Grant Grillz, who recently graduated from secondary school in Co Meath.​

In a statement on Monday, the Euphoria star’s family confirmed his death and said that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Several of his co-stars paid tribute to him on social media – including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and his onscreen partner-in-crime Javon Walton.

HBO said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

And in a statement shared with US outlets, Euphoria director Sam Levinson said: “There was no-one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

“I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

The star had been headhunted on a New York street having been spotted by a talent scout, who persuaded him to go for an audition for the show.

If you have been affected by issues in this article, you can contact The Samaritans on freephone number 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org