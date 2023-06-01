Irish actor Brian Gilligan lands role of Scar in The Lion King musical
Gilligan was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and has previously starred as Deco in The Commitments in the BGE Theatre and London’s West End.
Irish stage actor Brian Gilligan has landed the role of Scar in Disney’s iconic stage musical The Lion King, which will play the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin from this September 28 to November 11.
A native of Dublin, Gilligan was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and has previously starred as Deco in The Commitments in the BGE Theatre and London’s West End.
Born and raised in Dublin, Gilligan trained at the Royal Irish Academy of Music and has featured in productions such as Romeo & Juliet at Mill Theatre Dublin and Jimmy’s Hall at Abbey Theatre Dublin.
He said: “It is an honour to be stepping into the infamous role of Scar in my beloved hometown of Dublin at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.
"The villainous Scar is a dream role - he is an extremely complex character who audiences love to hate and a joy to bring to life on stage. I can’t wait to take to the stage in Dublin having been on tour with this amazing cast. What a homecoming.”
The Lion King returns to Ireland for the third time following sell-out seasons in 2013 and 2022, playing to cumulative audiences of nearly 200,000 people.
The story of The Lion King leaps into life using spectacular masks, puppets, and costumes to tell the story of Simba's epic adventures, as he struggles with the responsibilities of adulthood and becoming king.
Since its UK premiere in 1999, The Lion King London has entertained more than 18 million theatregoers and is the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time.
The stunning artistry of the production is the work of a team of designers who drew on diverse cultural influences to recreate the rich colours and vast expanses of the African savanna in this daring and inspiring reinvention of one of the most successful animated feature films of all time.
For more information, please see www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie
